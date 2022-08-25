Keep3rV1 Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for about $129.52 or 0.00599547 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $25.90 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,602.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003775 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00129040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077503 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

