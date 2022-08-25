Kenneth J. Hillan Sells 8,753 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total value of 31,860.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 713,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ME traded up 0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 3.86. 2,363,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.53. 23andMe Holding Co. has a one year low of 2.12 and a one year high of 13.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 3.36.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by -0.04. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 95.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of 64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 61.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 23andMe by 21.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 23andMe by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in 23andMe by 14.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

