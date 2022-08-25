Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.48-$7.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.00 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $172.58. 17,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,039. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.23.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.