Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.95% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,556,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 343,680 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the fourth quarter worth about $4,649,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 245,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Performance

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

