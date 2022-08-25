KickToken Trading 3.2% Higher This Week (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One KickToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $903,518.51 and $160,447.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003787 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00129234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00078585 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

