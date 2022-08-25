Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KRC stock opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79.
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
