Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1,225.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,244 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $27,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.96.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

