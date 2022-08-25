King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,921 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $530.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $515.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.47. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.91 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

