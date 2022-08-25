King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.49% of LiveRamp worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,821,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,268,000 after buying an additional 112,203 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,661,000 after buying an additional 523,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,116,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,494,000 after buying an additional 31,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,907,000 after buying an additional 36,004 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Price Performance

NYSE:RAMP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.37. 1,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,875. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.