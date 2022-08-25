King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,814 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.45% of Magnite worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Magnite by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after acquiring an additional 981,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $14,400,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at about $7,309,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after purchasing an additional 525,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Magnite by 153.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 844,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 510,630 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Magnite to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

MGNI traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.06. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

