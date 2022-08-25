King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $14.74 Million in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 366,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,743,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

EWC stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,247. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $41.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

