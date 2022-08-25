King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $59,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $35,101,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 457.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after buying an additional 360,275 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after buying an additional 75,041 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $99.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

