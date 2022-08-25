King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 11,000 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,955 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $231,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.00. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,206. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $90.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.76.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.53% and a return on equity of 774.40%. The business had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.829 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

