King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 202,836 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,201,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202,836 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.28% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $21,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225,711 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,493,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,598 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,937 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,261,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,613,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,487,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock valued at $130,743,379. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.10. 9,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Articles

