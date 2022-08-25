King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 7,763 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $39,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $241.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.03 and a 200-day moving average of $253.33. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.