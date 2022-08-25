KittyCake (KCAKE) Price Tops $0.0000

KittyCake (KCAKE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, KittyCake has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. KittyCake has a total market capitalization of $103,013.63 and approximately $124,071.00 worth of KittyCake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KittyCake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00768719 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016027 BTC.
KittyCake Profile
KittyCake’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. KittyCake’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
