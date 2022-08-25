KIWIGO Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million (KGO)

KIWIGO (KGO) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, KIWIGO has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. KIWIGO has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $66,020.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIWIGO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002166 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00766942 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016061 BTC.
KIWIGO Profile
KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto.
KIWIGO Coin Trading
