KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Lessened by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 4.7% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in KLA by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

KLA Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $10.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $372.98. 34,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,115. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.47. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,163.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,025 shares of company stock worth $2,681,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.