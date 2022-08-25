Koinos Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $34.70 Million (KOIN)

Koinos (KOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Koinos has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Koinos coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001651 BTC on popular exchanges. Koinos has a market cap of $34.70 million and approximately $28,518.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Koinos alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00762992 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00015846 BTC.

Koinos Profile

Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos.

Koinos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Koinos blockchain framework is an entirely new blockchain architecture that was built from scratch to serve as the ultimate foundation for the Koinos mainnet. The goal was not to build a blockchain that does everything right away, but to build a blockchain that can rapidly acquire the features it needs, when it needs them, through modular upgradeability. Thanks to modular upgradeability, complex behaviors (like sharding) which are taking years to add to existing blockchains, can be added to Koinos without a hardfork. In other words, the real horizontal scaling solution is modular upgradeability. Koinos developed positive state deltas and state-paging to ensure that the Koinos network can continue to deliver high performance as it grows while ensuring that node operation remains affordable and accessible. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koinos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Koinos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Koinos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Koinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Koinos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.