Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.39

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and traded as low as $3.23. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 9,954 shares traded.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

