KUN (KUN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $270.00

KUN (KUN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. KUN has a total market capitalization of $9,439.90 and approximately $270.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can now be bought for about $4.72 or 0.00021931 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KUN has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00769266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About KUN
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KUN Coin Trading
