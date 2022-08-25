Kuverit Market Capitalization Reaches $103,523.98 (KUV)

Kuverit (KUV) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kuverit has a market cap of $103,523.98 and approximately $21.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,654,360,436 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io.

Kuverit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

