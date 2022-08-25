Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRMF shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Mines from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Labrador Iron Mines Stock Down 3.6 %

Labrador Iron Mines stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 10,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,344. Labrador Iron Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Labrador Iron Mines

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, which consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

Featured Stories

