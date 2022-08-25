Lachlan Edwards Acquires 7,465 Shares of Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Stock

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Rating) insider Lachlan Edwards purchased 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.35 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.29 ($17,482.72).
Lachlan Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 19th, Lachlan Edwards purchased 7,645 shares of Hotel Property Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.28 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of A$25,075.60 ($17,535.38).
Hotel Property Investments Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.
Hotel Property Investments Increases Dividend
About Hotel Property Investments
HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (QVC), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.
