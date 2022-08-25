LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) to Neutral

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Allarity Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of ALLR opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $18.20.
Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allarity Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics
Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile
Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.
