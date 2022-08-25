LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) to Neutral

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Allarity Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of ALLR opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allarity Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALLR Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

