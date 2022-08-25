Lafayette Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,582 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. HSBC cut their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Trading Up 0.5 %

Shell Announces Dividend

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.73. 86,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $209.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

