Lafayette Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 2.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 26.7% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Insider Activity

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

NYSE NSC traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.19.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

