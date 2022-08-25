Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $12.47 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 3.1% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TROW shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.78. 9,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,842. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

