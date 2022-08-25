Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up 1.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,691. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $161.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.97 and a 200 day moving average of $134.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

