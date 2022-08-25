Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $991,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,265 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after buying an additional 1,452,365 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

WFC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. 336,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,695,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

