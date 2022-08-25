Lake Street Capital Trims iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Target Price to $3.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMBI. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley cut shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

iMedia Brands stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.43% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iMedia Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in iMedia Brands by 27.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 22,654 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

