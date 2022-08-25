Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Cut by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 2.7% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $13.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $476.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,989. The business has a fifty day moving average of $455.86 and a 200-day moving average of $491.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

