Lamden (TAU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $28,876.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lamden has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

