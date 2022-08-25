Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 604.67 ($7.31).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRE. Barclays increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.49) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

LRE opened at GBX 491.80 ($5.94) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -22.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 424.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 421.40. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 667 ($8.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently -0.75%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

