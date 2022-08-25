Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 682 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,025,000 after acquiring an additional 253,479 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $8,897,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 428,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,519,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 44,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $114.52 on Thursday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.01.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

