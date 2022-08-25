Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 88,002 Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.29% of Rigel Resource Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Rigel Resource Acquisition Stock Performance
RRAC stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.46.
About Rigel Resource Acquisition
