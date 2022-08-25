Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 88,002 Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.29% of Rigel Resource Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Stock Performance

RRAC stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

About Rigel Resource Acquisition

Featured Stories

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

