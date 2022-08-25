Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.44 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 100.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $153.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.