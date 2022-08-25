Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Edgewell Personal Care as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 609.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

NYSE:EPC opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

