Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $835,000 Investment in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,568 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $35,233,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $35,233,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,986,523. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $68.33 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $90.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 82.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALRM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

