Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $1.31 Million Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.34% of Big 5 Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 125.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 156.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 29.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $11.97 on Thursday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.