Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,411 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.48% of DPCM Capital worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in DPCM Capital by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 109,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,765 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 59,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPOA shares. Benchmark started coverage on DPCM Capital in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on DPCM Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

DPCM Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

About DPCM Capital

Shares of DPCM Capital stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

As of August 5, 2022, DPCM Capital, Inc was acquired by D-Wave Systems Inc, in a reverse merger transaction. DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector.

