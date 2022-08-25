Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Lannett Price Performance

Lannett stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Lannett alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lannett by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 247,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lannett by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Lannett by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lannett by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.