Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.
Lannett stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.99.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
