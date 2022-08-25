Lee Financial Co Buys 100 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $558,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,541.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $558,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $719,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 838,435 shares of company stock worth $90,068,512. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $116.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.