Lee Financial Co Has $115,000 Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Lee Financial Co decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 101.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,974,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,618 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 50,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Articles

