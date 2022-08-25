Lee Financial Co Has $44,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lee Financial Co decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Stryker by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

NYSE:SYK opened at $212.50 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.25. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

