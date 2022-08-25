Lee Financial Co Purchases 700 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 933.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 226,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

