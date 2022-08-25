Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 21.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 148,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $140.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

