Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 218.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.3 %

CNI stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.38. 41,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,492. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $106.61 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.24 and a 200-day moving average of $120.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNI. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.