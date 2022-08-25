Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 164.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 44,767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 46.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 278,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $45,746,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,446 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 83,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,784. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.89.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $2.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

