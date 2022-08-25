Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.20. 39,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.85. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

